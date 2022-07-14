Italy and Iceland will take their bid to reach the Euro 2022 quarter-finals down to the last group game after sharing a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir put Iceland ahead in the third minute with a sliced finished after Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir’s long throw into the penalty area exposed Italy’s defence.

But Italy midfielder Valentina Bergamaschi equalised from Barbara Bonansea’s cut-back to ensure a share of the spoils at Manchester City’s Academy Stadium.