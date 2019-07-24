The draws of the Preliminary, First and Second Round of the 2019-20 FA Trophy were made on Thursday at the Trophies Lounge.
As last season, 67 clubs are competing in the FA Trophy, incuding all the teams from the Gozo FA Leagues.
The draws were conducted by Dr Angelo Chetcuti, the General Secretaery of the Malta FA, and Rodney Pisani, the Deputy General Secretary of the Association who leads the Competitions Department.
The clubs in the BOV First, Second and Third Divisions together with those from the Gozo FA were involved in the draws of the opening three rounds.
The preliminary and first round matches will be contested by the 14 teams from the Gozo FA and the 12 teams from the BOV Third Division League.
The teams in the First (14) and Second Division (13) leagues start their cup campaign in the second round.
The 14 BOV Premier League sides, including cup holders Balzan who edged Valletta on penalties in a thrilling final last season, enter the fray in the third round.
The 2019-20 FA Trophy competition kicks off on September 6-8 with eight matches from the preliminary round followed by the first round ties, on September 13-15, and the second round fixtures from October 25-27.
The final is scheduled to take place on May 9, 2020.
2019-20 FA TROPHY
PRELIMINARY ROUND FIXTURES
Kirkop United vs Kerċem Ajax
SK Victoria Wanderers vs Għajnsielem
St Laurence Spurs vs Xewkija Tigers
Ta’ Xbiex SC vs Munxar Falcons
Siġġiewi vs Marsaskala
Għaxaq vs Żebbuġ Rovers
Xagħra United vs Sta Venera Lightnings
Victoria Hotspurs vs Mdina Knights
Ties to be played on September 6-8, 2019
FIRST ROUND FIXTURES
Għarb Rangers vs St Laurence Spurs/Xewkija Tigers
Nadur Youngsters vs Oratory Youths
Kirkop United/Kerċem Ajax vs Ta’ Xbiex SC/Munxar Falcons
Msida St Joseph vs Attard
Sannat Lions vs Għargħur
Siġġiewi/Marsaskala vs Victoria Hotspurs/Mdina Knights
Mtarfa vs Għaxaq/Żebbuġ Rovers
Qala Saints vs Dingli Swallows
Xagħra United/Sta Venera Lightnings vs SK Victoria Wanderers/Għajnsielem
Ties to be played on September 13-15, 2019
SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS
Qala/Dingli vs Mqabba
Kirkop/Kerċem Ajax or Ta’ Xbiex SC/Munxar vs Fgura United
Marsaxlokk vs St Andrews
San Ġwann vs Marsa
Pembroke Athleta vs Xgħajra Tornados
Xagħra/Sta Venera or SK Victoria/Għajnsielem vs Siġġiewi/Marsaskala or Victoria H./Mdina
Rabat Ajax vs Sannat/Għargħur
Żejtun Corinthians vs Naxxar Lions
Vittoriosa Stars vs Nadur/Oratory
Mġarr United vs Mtarfa/Għaxaq/Żebbuġ Rovers
Qrendi vs Lija Athletic
Birżebbuġa St Peters vs Għarb/St Laurence/Xewkija
Msida/Attard vs Żabbar St Patrick
Pietà Hotspurs vs St George’s
Żebbuġ Rangers vs Kalkara United
Qormi vs Luqa St Andrew’s
Mellieħa vs Swieqi United
Żurrieq vs Melita
Ties to be played on October 25-27, 2019
