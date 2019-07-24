The draws of the Preliminary, First and Second Round of the 2019-20 FA Trophy were made on Thursday at the Trophies Lounge.

As last season, 67 clubs are competing in the FA Trophy, incuding all the teams from the Gozo FA Leagues.

The draws were conducted by Dr Angelo Chetcuti, the General Secretaery of the Malta FA, and Rodney Pisani, the Deputy General Secretary of the Association who leads the Competitions Department.

The clubs in the BOV First, Second and Third Divisions together with those from the Gozo FA were involved in the draws of the opening three rounds.

The preliminary and first round matches will be contested by the 14 teams from the Gozo FA and the 12 teams from the BOV Third Division League.

The teams in the First (14) and Second Division (13) leagues start their cup campaign in the second round.

The 14 BOV Premier League sides, including cup holders Balzan who edged Valletta on penalties in a thrilling final last season, enter the fray in the third round.

The 2019-20 FA Trophy competition kicks off on September 6-8 with eight matches from the preliminary round followed by the first round ties, on September 13-15, and the second round fixtures from October 25-27.

The final is scheduled to take place on May 9, 2020.

2019-20 FA TROPHY

PRELIMINARY ROUND FIXTURES

Kirkop United vs Kerċem Ajax

SK Victoria Wanderers vs Għajnsielem

St Laurence Spurs vs Xewkija Tigers

Ta’ Xbiex SC vs Munxar Falcons

Siġġiewi vs Marsaskala

Għaxaq vs Żebbuġ Rovers

Xagħra United vs Sta Venera Lightnings

Victoria Hotspurs vs Mdina Knights

Ties to be played on September 6-8, 2019

FIRST ROUND FIXTURES

Għarb Rangers vs St Laurence Spurs/Xewkija Tigers

Nadur Youngsters vs Oratory Youths

Kirkop United/Kerċem Ajax vs Ta’ Xbiex SC/Munxar Falcons

Msida St Joseph vs Attard

Sannat Lions vs Għargħur

Siġġiewi/Marsaskala vs Victoria Hotspurs/Mdina Knights

Mtarfa vs Għaxaq/Żebbuġ Rovers

Qala Saints vs Dingli Swallows

Xagħra United/Sta Venera Lightnings vs SK Victoria Wanderers/Għajnsielem

Ties to be played on September 13-15, 2019

SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

Qala/Dingli vs Mqabba

Kirkop/Kerċem Ajax or Ta’ Xbiex SC/Munxar vs Fgura United

Marsaxlokk vs St Andrews

San Ġwann vs Marsa

Pembroke Athleta vs Xgħajra Tornados

Xagħra/Sta Venera or SK Victoria/Għajnsielem vs Siġġiewi/Marsaskala or Victoria H./Mdina

Rabat Ajax vs Sannat/Għargħur

Żejtun Corinthians vs Naxxar Lions

Vittoriosa Stars vs Nadur/Oratory

Mġarr United vs Mtarfa/Għaxaq/Żebbuġ Rovers

Qrendi vs Lija Athletic

Birżebbuġa St Peters vs Għarb/St Laurence/Xewkija

Msida/Attard vs Żabbar St Patrick

Pietà Hotspurs vs St George’s

Żebbuġ Rangers vs Kalkara United

Qormi vs Luqa St Andrew’s

Mellieħa vs Swieqi United

Żurrieq vs Melita

Ties to be played on October 25-27, 2019