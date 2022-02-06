It’s time to “dream big”, film Commissioner Johann Grech told us last weekend at the glitzy Malta Film Awards. He’s talking from experience, you see. He had a ‘big’ dream and he made it come true. His dream was not that, one day, every valley shall be engulfed or every hill shall be exalted and every mountain shall be made low. No, his dream was to go to the Oscars... or, failing that, to get the Oscars to Malta... or failing that, to recreate a wannabe Oscar ceremony in Malta and, like that, he would show the world “what Malta can do”.

Grech, another best mate of the disgraced Joseph Muscat, fulfilled his dream, at least the part about recreating the Oscars in Malta (I’m not so sure about the bit where the world gets to watch his show because, frankly, who cares about watching a prize day for L-Għarusa or L-Għeruq outside of this island?).

Of course, in Grech’s case, it was relatively easy to fulfil his ‘big dream’. Money was not an issue. All he had to do was take a leaf out of his former boss’s book, dip in the nation’s coffers and use our hard-earned tax money – hundreds of thousands of them – to make it all come true.

This week, we were told to ‘dream big’ again, this time by Minister Clifton Grima at the launch of the Games of the Small States of Europe, which will be held in Malta next year. “Now more than ever is the time to dream big and show the world what the smallest of European countries can do,” the very insistent voice-over of the GSSE promo advert told us.

Aha! This ‘dreaming’ business seems to be a recurring theme. So either Grech came up with the slogan for this one too (bless, too busy showing David Walliams around to think of a new one) or else we can safely conclude that there’s a Castille memo doing the rounds, which basically says: “Just frickin’ brainwash everyone to dream.” And I very much suspect that this is all we’re going to hear from now till election day.

Edward Zammit Lewis will tell us “to dream big” even though we’re Gaħans; Konrad Mizzi will issue another sick note but with a post-it attached to it to tell us that soon the world will see how big his Electrogas dream was; Rosianne Cutajar will keep on dreaming bigger commissions from Yorgen Fenech and no one will stop her; Prime Minister Robert Abela will keep on dreaming that, under his two-year tenure, there was not even one case of bad governance; Keith Schembri dreams that the contents of his phone will never surface; Muscat will keep dreaming that he’s still running the show and so on and so forth. It is crystal clear: our own government is keen for us to live in the land of dreams. So this week I said, what the heck (as someone once told the European Parliament), I’ll do just that. And, on Monday, as I was heading to the supermarket, I solemnly swore to dream big.

Some of us just want to be able to afford to live - Kristina Chetcuti

As I walked down the aisles pushing the trolley, I kept hearing Grech’s mantra echo in my ears, “Dream big Kristina, dream big”. And, for a moment, the shelves in the aisles glittered, harps played and items flew into the trolley and I dreamt that I was Nigella Lawson and that, as soon as I’d get home, I would whip up a grand dinner and impress the significant other like a true kitchen goddess.

Then someone shouted “Għidtlek ejja ’l hawn!” and Grech’s voice faded and with it my Nigella dream and I only got the essentials: two bottles of basic olive oil, two packs of Kerrygold butter, two packets of granola cereal, a no-frills shampoo and conditioner, a tin of kunserva and a bunch of basil herbs. At the counter, everything fitted in a single cloth bag. The cashier read out the bill: “€87.” I’m sorry? He looked at my neatly-packed tote bag and apologetically said: “This must be wrong; how can it be nearly €100 for these few items?” I fervently agreed. He checked it. I checked it. He shook his head. I sighed. This is the reality, away from the dreaming big: soaring prices.

I truly wonder how can people living on their pensions or people who earn the minimum wage possibly survive these dire economic times? We’re being told that prices are rocketing due to freight costs/the pandemic/Brexit/crop shortages/high demand.

Fine, but the truth is that the exact shopping list in, say, Brussels – where I am able to compare prices on a regular basis – would set me back by not more than €30.

At this point, I wonder: do Grech, Grima, and friends ever go and buy groceries? Does the prime minister, who up to two years ago had a retainer fee of €17,000 a month as MEPA’s consultant, know what it means to have to spend all your salary on nothing but basic living expenses? Is he aware that people out there are feeling the pinch and are extremely worried about it?

Dream big they tell us, ħej.

Not many of us have dreams of dressing up in bow ties and fur jackets. Some of us just want to be able to afford to live.

The more the oligarchs running Malta pocket our tax money instead of investing in the economy, the less we’ll be able to live comfortably, let alone dream.