Dream De Lasserie and Djembe Du Pont won Sunday’s major events at the Marsa Racetrack. These were semifinal races from the Prix De Vincennes Championship for class Premier trotters. These races formed part of the 29th meeting of the season made up of ten races all for trotters.

From the two class Premier semifinals, twelve horses made it to the final stage. In the first semifinal, the early leader, Crusoe d’Anama (Charles Camilleri) was outsmarted by Dream De Lasserie (Clint Vassallo) midway through the final straight. Dunbar (Cliferty Calleja) ended in third place from Vangiskan Scott (Carl Caruana), Bambino Des Flots (Noel Baldacchino) and Coeur De Loup (Rodney Gatt). For Dream De Lasserie this was its first win in Malta in an average time of 1.14.1” per kilometer.

