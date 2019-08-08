So, Justin Schembri, the PN local councillor, posts a Facebook note of admiration for Italy’s far-right leader, Matteo Salvini. After the predictable condemnation from several Nationalist Party colleagues, Schembri replaces the original post with a new one that supposedly clarifies his position. It’s all supposed to lay the matter to rest.

Except it doesn’t. The clarification exposes several issues that are eating away at the PN from the inside.

Some background for those who missed it: The original post expressed approval for the way Salvini sticks up for Italy’s national interest over irregular immigration from Libya. Schembri said that Malta needs such leaders to stick up for the longstanding “Maltese dream” of a “Malta for the Maltese”. In the past he claimed we had such leaders, such as Giorgio Borg Olivier and Dom Mintoff, who, he wrote, were ready “to stamp their feet” to insist on what they wanted.

Schembri’s clarification reaffirmed all this. But he insisted that he never endorsed Salvini’s readiness to endanger lives at sea.

There’s a lot that needs unpacking here.

First, there is the criticism of current Maltese leadership. Schembri says we don’t have leaders with enough guts to face criticism to defend the national interest. Is that a criticism of his own leader, Adrian Delia?

If it is, then what was a PN spokesman doing defending Schembri with the media? Is the implication that Schembri’s view is consistent with Delia’s own attitude?

Second, the incident contradicts Delia’s own explanation for his internal party difficulties. He’s said that he has to manage politicians he didn’t (and wouldn’t) choose himself for the team. But Schembri is a Delia supporter and even the most benign view of his post has to conclude it was so carelessly written that it was bound to put in the PN unnecessarily on the defensive.

Whichever way you look at it, the incident feeds into a narrative that undermines Delia’s authority. Either Schembri is criticising Delia’s qualities of leadership; or, Schembri is so careless as not to realise the implications of what he said, and thus reflects badly on Delia’s team.

Third, Schembri says his original post never spoke about endangering lives at sea. True, but neither did he distance himself from it when he said he doesn’t agree with Salvini on everything. His example of disagreement was Italy’s unemployment rate – a weird thing to blame on Salvini, seeing Italy’s economic troubles predate him.

The PN is reacting by projecting victimhood on the nation as a whole

You’d think Salvini’s disregard for human life, and his readiness to use migrant lives as bargaining chips, would be a bigger sticking point.

It’s such a signature policy that it’s difficult to make sense of Schembri’s clarification that he admires Salvini’s hardline stance but not the disregard for human rights. Salvini’s stance is nothing without the disregard for international law and human rights.

What is Schembri suggesting that Maltese politicians do? How can they be more like Salvini, without, however, suspending Malta’s international obligations and respect for human rights? Unless he answers that question, his clarification is based on a distinction without a difference.

Fourth, even if Schembri were misunderstood, what he unapologetically reiterates is just as insidious. He doesn’t just agree with Salvini. To defend Salvini he’s ready to overlook some salient facts.

Salvini’s rhetoric has been about refusing to collude with human traffickers. In action, his real position has been that he’d let migrants into Italy’s harbours if other European countries agreed to take them.

If collusion with traffickers were the most important overarching problem, Salvini wouldn’t want other Europeans to accept the migrants, either. The traffickers don’t care if it’s Italy, Austria or Norway that takes in the migrants.

Fifth, the sympathy for Salvini is congruent with other aspects of Schembri’s two posts, where the attitude expressed is that of far-right populism, not of the PN’s Fehmiet Bażiċi (Outline of Basic Policy).

Schembri speaks of “the pained cry of the people” (il-karba tal-poplu), which portrays the nation as victim. He speaks of politicians like Borg Olivier and Mintoff giving voice to what “the people” wanted to say. He speaks of every great leader having “stamped his feet” when necessary.

These are not neutral descriptions. They are staples of far-right narratives. The nation is a victim only for far-right populists.

Name me a Maltese prime minister (before Joseph Muscat’s 2013 pushback attempt) who “stamped his feet” – not even Mintoff’s favoured negotiating strategy, brinkmanship, qualifies as that. Stamping feet suggests petulance. It accepts, while resenting, a superior position in others. Borg Olivier’s starting position in negotiating Independence was to reject precisely that assumption.

Why are such assumptions rising to the surface so openly in the PN? Some will say it betrays the actual leanings of the leader. I think there’s a broader more submerged cause.

The PN itself, like many of its supporters individually, increasingly sees itself as a victim of multiple injuries and betrayals. It’s reacting by projecting victimhood on the nation as a whole.

Plus, there’s the temptation by politicians in a weak position to overcompensate by adopting tough, strongman tones. In the acting world the phenomenon is well known: some short male actors overcompensate for lack of stage presence by shouting their lines and strutting.

That’s why the issue goes beyond one local councillor’s misjudged Facebook post, or the PN’s mishandling of it. It looks like a wider condition that could be contagious. Ironically, the critique of creeping authoritarianism in government could give rise to authoritarian sympathies in the Opposition. Sectarian authoritarianism, of a different kind, could affect civil society dissidents as well.

So this incident speaks to a larger challenge: how the PN holds its nerve during the current crisis. Dreaming of Salvini-like leaders isn’t a sign of the courage to say it like it is. It’s a symptom of loss of nerve and escape into virile fantasy.

