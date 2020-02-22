Germany regularly marks the destruction of Dresden in World War II with the far right seeking to inflate victim numbers and play down Nazi crimes.

Hundreds of British and American planes pounded Dresden with conventional and incendiary explosives from February 13-15 in 1945. This was at the very end of the war and did not have any strategic need or importance. It was an act of sheer vindictiveness.

The ensuing firestorm killed some 25,000 people and left the baroque city known as Florence on the Elbe in ruins, wiping out its historic centre.

The devastation came to symbolise the horrors of war, much like the heavily bombed city of Coventry in England and certain areas in Malta.

It was a futile and unnecessary attack mainly to satisfy Russian envy and pique.

To a certain extent, this was also the case in Floriana. The three cities across the harbour were surrounded by naval docks and ship repair yards – a vital and strategic centre for the British navy. But Floriana, on the other side, had no particular importance.

One could understand the odd bomb dropped by a panicked pilot, but not the great damage caused by specific targeting and bombing.

One of the worst destructions was that of the Floriana parish church, which was targeted directly with landmines. What made the German Luftwaffe carry out such actions? Certain documents found in Italian war records provide some light.

I have already made reference to these documents in previous articles published many years ago, and although the references to Malta seem to be vague, these must be taken within the wider scope.

It is a fact that certain factions in Malta supported the fascist regime. Many had been exiled, but a few others had escaped the clean-up and still managed to pass on messages to their Italian lords. One particular message hinted that Floriana was used to house essential supplies as it was so close to Valletta and the navy docks.

Another message specifically hinted that the two large churches were used as warehouses. The churches in these messages refer specifically to St Publius parish church and the Capuchin’s church.

No administration has seen it fit to do any real tangible works in Floriana

The Capuchin’s church and Friary was still in constant use by the monks and when their church and convent were destroyed, the majority of the monks survived by sheer chance, perhaps a miracle.

I remember clearly seeing many coming out all covered in dust. A small number of monks also lost their lives.

With regards to St Publius church, there is proof that it was a prime target during the destructive raid of April 28, 1942.

Sixteen persons were killed during the April bombing, including a priest who was hearing confession. The collapse of the dome caused also the collapse of the crypt where many persons used to seek shelter.

With the heavy damage to the church many works of art had been destroyed.

It seems that an age-old hatred against Floriana was the main reason for such spite and vindictiveness by the counterspy in providing such false and absolutely wrong information to the enemy.

The Italian news bulletin made specific mention to that destruction and stated that Malta’s “major” cathedral had been destroyed “as it was being used to store war material”. This was a sheer and blatant lie. My family and I used to attend church services daily.

I, as a very young and curious boy, had access to all corners of the church and can vouch that there was never even the slightest hint of any materials being hidden anywhere within the edifice.

A certain similarity also exists in that during the Communist occupation of East Germany, hardly any was made in Dresden and the rebuilding of the city had to wait until the reunification.

Floriana was mainly rebuilt but it was never modernised and still contains many substandard dwellings.

While the inner harbour cities, especially Valletta, had seen the modernisation of dwellings, no administration has seen it fit to do any real tangible works in Floriana, which inaction resulted in the population of the suburb dwindling heavily.

During the last 70 years there have been many suggestions, but some excuse has always been used to deter any modern development.