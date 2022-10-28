Fashion was at the forefront again as The Pink {fashion} Party by Gracy’s, a Times of Malta event, showcased Malta’s top designers under a starry Valletta sky, where guests enjoyed fine food and wine and were surrounded by luxury brands.

Pink’s anticipated fashion party, held after a hiatus due to the pandemic, gathered guests on the scenic rooftop of Gracy’s Arts and Supper Club in Archbishop Street, where a catwalk show was held.

In keeping with the style of the event, it started off with designer Diane de Malherbe’s luxury women’s ready-to-wear and bridal range, with an exclusive preview of a selection of her Roma collection and featuring stunning Swarovski jewellery and Steve Madden footwear by OK Fashion.

Guests at The Pink {fashion} Party by Gracy’s. A catwalk show under the stars. A fashion love story unfolds. Guests were treated to a fun night out. The scenic rooftop of Gracy’s Arts and Supper Club.

Diane de Malherbe’s bridal collection was followed by Bortex Fine Tailoring, with a range of Gagliardi’s formal menswear.

And as the night unfolded, the fashion love story came to a close with the art of Italian lingerie by Intimissimi, again accessorised by the stand-out jewellery and shoes.

Models walked to the tunes of DJ Ziggy, who together with DJ Mia, got the fashion party going from a raised terrace, overlooking a fabulous Valletta view.

Designer Luke Azzopardi’s collection #15, Synthetic Feelings, was also showcased for the first time on Gracy’s Piano Nobile, where guests could enjoy his exquisite installation and an exclusive preview of his striking and dramatic pieces.

They could also get a closer look at Diane de Malherbe’s collection in private rooms, where the pop-up boutiques were set up.

The Pink {fashion} Party was supported by Bank of Valletta, Zanzi Homes, Quick Lets, Audio and Joinwell, with its own corner of comfort and style.

Guests were treated to a Capo Tonic welcome drink, made from the tasty Vecchio Amaro del Capo and London Essence, and they sipped on Ferrari bubbly and Feudi di San Gregorio and Tenuta Antonini wines.

Steve Tabone, Saskia Wierda and Rachel Gauci.

They were also treated to an array of canapés prepared by Gracy’s executive chef Tom Peters.

As always, gifts at the Pink event were not lacking, with goody bags containing Korres cosmetics from Remedies, among other take-home treats and vouchers.