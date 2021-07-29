US superstar Caeleb Dressel flew faster than Kyle Chalmers to add the Olympic 100m freestyle crown to his two world titles Thursday, as China’s women sparked a huge upset with a new world record to win the 4x200m relay.

American Dressel missed out on the sprint medals at Rio in 2016, but he has since exploded, winning an incredible 13 titles over the past two world championships to be an imposing force.

He was in front at the turn in Tokyo but had to dig deep to hold off a storming Chalmers and hit the wall in a new Olympic record time of 47.02sec.

The Australian took silver in 47.08 ahead of Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov in 47.44.

