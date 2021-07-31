Caeleb Dressel set a new 100m butterfly world record to grab his third gold medal in Tokyo Saturday, as Katie Ledecky reinforced her dominance of distance swimming with a third Olympic 800m freestyle title.

Two-time world champion Dressel was always going to be tough to beat, and he exploded from the blocks and turned first, roaring home in 49.45 seconds to shatter his own previous world best 49.50 set in 2019.

Hungarian 200m winner Kristof Milak was second in 49.68 -- only the fourth man ever to go under 50 seconds — and Switzerland’s Noe Ponti third.

Dressel is overwhelming favourite to bag his fourth Tokyo gold in the 50m freestyle, after returning to the pool to clock 21.42 in his splash and dash semi-final.

The 24-year-old then remarkably lined up for a third race in the Olympics’ inaugural 4x100m mixed medley final.

