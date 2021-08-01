Caeleb Dressel banked two more titles to end his Tokyo campaign with five golds Sunday, as Australia’s Emma McKeon became the first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single Olympics.

The American machine earned the title of world’s fastest swimmer with a lightning 21.07 seconds in the 50m freestyle before helping the US men shatter their own world record in the 4x100m medley relay.

“I’m proud of myself, I think I reached what my potential was here at these Games and it was just really fun racing,” said Dressel.

The unassuming McKeon was just as impressive, blasting through the 50m in 23.81 to win then spearheading Australia to the women’s medley relay honours on the final day of action.

It boosted her medal tally to seven — four gold and three bronze — surpassing the six won by East German Kristin Otto (1952) and American Natalie Coughlin (2008).

