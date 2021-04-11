Almost three decades ago Drew Lang came to Malta to participate in a running competition when one of his fellow Maltese athletes introduced him to the woman he went on to marry.

Now, after 26 years of marriage, the Scottish man is embarking on the toughest running challenge of his life – inspired by his wife’s battle with cancer.

Lang will be running 42 kilometres every day for the whole month of April in aid of Puttinu Cares, which supports children with cancer and their families.

“When I was first introduced to Edith – you may call me crazy – I knew she was the one. Within six weeks I asked her to marry me,” says Lang, who moved to Malta when they got married and had two daughters. It is that same innate conviction that is now pushing him to merge his two loves – for his wife and for running – to give something back to society.

Running every day, the way I am, is no joke

Lang, 55, is no amateur. He has been running for about 40 years. The seasoned runner won the Gozo half-marathon seven times and represented Malta in the world cham­pionships at the age of 51. However, this is going to be his toughest challenge.

“Running every day, the way I am, is no joke,” he says. He has been training for the challenge for a year – ever since the coronavirus pandemic first started.

Drew and Edith today

Since he works in the hotel business, his work slowed down a year ago, giving him time to dedicate to setting up the challenge which first crossed his mind way back in 2011, when his wife was first diagnosed with colon cancer. This was a big blow for the fami­ly, especially after his wife’s sister died of cancer.

“When Edith was doing chemotherapy, I would go visit and I realised how tough this is. I wanted to do something,” he says.

The treatment worked, and his wife was cured and is now cancer free – but Lang retained the urge to “give something back”.

On their wedding day

Running was always his passion and he wanted to put his strength to good use. Since April 1, until the last day of the month, he is heading to the Ta’ Qali picnic area, next to the BOV Adventure Park, every afternoon for the challenge titled ‘30 Marathons in 30 Days’ to raise awareness about the importance of physical activity but most importantly to help children who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Puttinu Cares was the chosen charity as its mission perfectly fits the cause Lang would like to support, knowing that many families will benefit from the donations collected.