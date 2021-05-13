Experienced long-distance runner Drew Lang is the special guest of this week’s SportsTalk.

The Scottish-born runner caught the headlines in the last few weeks after completing a remarkable feat when he managed to run 30 marathons in 30 days.

Lang did the feat for a notable cause as he collected funds for Puttinu Cares.

After 30 days, Lang managed to collect over €16,000 and he told the Times of Malta Sports Editor Valhmor Camilleri that he ranks this achievement as the biggest of his career and hopes that it will inspire more youngsters to take up the sport.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta