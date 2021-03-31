Drew Lang has established himself over the last three decades as one of the most successful athletes in long-distance running in Malta, managing no less than a century of victories before he decided to hang up his boots in 2019.

However, as of Thursday, the Scottish-born runner is set to embark on the biggest challenge of his career as he is set to run 30 full 42.2km marathons in 30 days on a 900m loop circuit in Ta’ Qali.

This challenge holds far more value than any victory in a marathon had ever given to Lang throughout his career as it is being done to collect funds for Puttinu Care.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta