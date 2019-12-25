Updated at 10.35am

Almost 90 motorists were caught breaking the law during Christmas Eve police checkpoints across Malta.

Officers working with the police force's traffic division and dog squad caught three drink-drivers, five people driving without a valid licence or insurance policy, nine drivers not wearing a seat beat and others driving while using their mobile phone.

They also caught people speeding and the driver of a commercial vehicle which did not have a fire extinguisher, as required by law.

Three motorists were caught with drugs while an undisclosed number were caught smoking in their car in the presence of children.

In total, 89 motorists were sanctioned. The police did not provide a breakdown of all the various contraventions.

Police checked traffic at Birkirkara, Burmarrad, Floriana, Ħamrun, Luqa, Marsa, Mosta, Qormi, Rabat, St Paul’s Bay, St Julian’s, Swieqi, Żabbar, Żebbuġ and Żejtun.