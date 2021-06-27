In light of the recent easing of pandemic-related restrictions, Drinkaware Malta is launching an ‘Opening Responsibly’ campaign in collaboration with the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, spiritsEurope, and the Malta Chamber of SMEs.

The campaign will highlight the commitment of the hospitality sector to adopt a conscientious approach to reopening, while at the same time encouraging consu­mers to be sensible and moderate in their alcohol consumption during the summer months.

Ray Grech, director general of The Sense Group (TSG), the organisation which encourages moderation in alcohol consumption through Drinkaware Malta, said: “The past 15 months or so have been hard for everyone, especially those who work in the hospitality sector. Now that it feels as if the worst is over, it is only natural for one to feel the need to celebrate. However, we know that we all share a collective responsibility and need to exercise a healthy modicum of common sense and awareness.”

“The vast majority of bars and restaurants are committed to ‘Opening Responsibly’ and are being mindful of the current public health regulations when serving alcohol to customers.

“At the same time, our message is also aimed at adults who are invited to ‘open’ or ‘order’ their preferred alcohol beverage responsibly and drink moderately.

“This is an important message at an important time for our industry and the support of MHRA, spiritsEurope, and the Malta Chamber of SMEs highlights how seriously these responsibilities are being taken,” he added.

TSG was founded in 1997 with the general objective of promoting a moderate drinking message among the Maltese population.

Over the years, TSG has been active through its campaigns to minimise alcohol-abuse-related harm through numerous, targeted initiatives that are recognised as being among the best examples of corporate social responsibility in Malta.

More information is available at www.drinkawaremalta.com.