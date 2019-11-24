Drinkawaremalta’s campaign for this year’s festive season is centred around hard-hitting messages aimed at prompting the reader to stop and think about the possible consequences and realities resulting from alcohol abuse.

Through a play on words, Drinkawaremalta invites readers to reflect not only on their situation but also on those around them and how this could drastically change through thoughtless alcohol abuse.

“This year’s campaign message is a call to action inviting everyone who intends to enjoy the coming weeks with alcohol to keep their minds focused on what really makes this a happy festive season – health, family and friends. Alcohol abuse can shatter one’s life and that of others in an instant,” said Ray Grech, director general of The Sense Group, which runs the Drinkawaremalta campaign. “Besides urging caution, the campaign is also encouraging people to keep an eye on family and friends who might not realise their alcohol habits could be an accident waiting to happen.”

Alcohol abuse can shatter one’s life and that of others in an instant

TSG’s website Drinkawaremalta.com provides useful information on the effects of alcohol, tips and guidance for parents and how one can enjoy alcohol without intoxication. Some practical steps include pacing drinks with periods of abstinence, alternating with water, eating before and during the event and avoiding mixing different types of alcoholic drinks.

Mr Grech stressed on moderation as a key lifestyle habit and added: “Beyond urging people to avoid drink-driving which, as we all know, can have devastating consequences, this year we are also encouraging those who abuse alcohol and their loved ones to sit down and have a ‘straight talk’ on how to tackle the problem in a positive and supportive way.”

Founded in 1997 by producers and importers of alcoholic beverages, TSG promotes programmes and practices that create a positive role for alcohol in Maltese society and addresses issues related to alcohol abuse and misuse.