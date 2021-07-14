Spazju Kreattiv is showing the award-winning Danish film Another Round, starring Mads Mikkelsen.

The film looks into an obscure philosophical theory that humans should have been born with a small amount of alcohol in their blood and that modest inebriation opens the mind to the world around us, diminishing problems and increasing creativity.

Intrigued, Martin (Mikkelsen) and three of his friends, all weary high school teachers, embark on a risky experiment to maintain a constant level of intoxication throughout the workday.

Initial results are positive but as the units are knocked back and stakes are raised, it becomes increasingly clear that some bold acts carry severe consequences.

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg, the film won for the Academy Award 2021 for best international feature film and was also nominated for best director. It also won the BAFTA award for best foreign language film and European Film Award for best film, and was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for best foreign language film.

Another Round, certified 15, is showing at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta today at 7.30pm, on July 22 at 7.30pm, on July 30 at 9pm, on August 1 at 5.30pm and on August 7 at 9pm. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.