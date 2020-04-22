Drinks firm CassarCamilleri has converted one its production lines to produce sanitisers in view of strong demand for them to counter COVID-19.

The company presented 6,700 sanitiser bottles to the government on Wednesday during a tour of its plant by Finance Minister Edward Scicluna.

Cassarcamilleri Ltd is mostly more known for its production of Fontana water, Coolee squashes and local liqueurs such as Black Eagle Anisette and Zeppi’s.

It converted a production line which usually manufactures Coolee squashes and Fontana water to instead produce the sanitisers, which will be used in public hospitals.

The minister praised the company for its initiative and spoke on the government's actions to help businesses which have suffered a slow-down because of the pandemic. The government's measures, he observed, included an exemption on the payment of duty on denatured alcohol so as to enable the production of sanitisers.

The donation was made by company chairman Jeremy Cassar who said the company was proud to help the community in such a challenging time.