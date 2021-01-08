A proposal to build a drive-in cinema on farmland in Marsascala, outside the development zone, is “objectionable on every level”, according to naturalist Alan Deidun.

He argues that justification for the project, which has received hundreds of objections in a matter of days, was tenuous, at best, in view of its proposed location.

Deidun spoke to Times of Malta after plans to build the drive-in cinema on agricultural land, in the vicinity of the historic Torri Mamo, were made public.

“This proposal sparks concern for what looks to be a massive footprint in ODZ land,” Deidun said.

“Over the years, we have lost increments of farmland to one infrastructure project after another and, though I don’t agree with it, the justification that these projects were of national importance has always been upheld.

“In this case, however, I cannot say the same. The justification for this project to exist on this land is fickle at best.”

The plans, filed by Martin Testaferrata Moroni Viani with architect Brian Ebejer, propose the removal of soil from the land to make way for roughly 56 car spaces as well as an inflatable 16 by eight-metre screen.

The site will also include a control room, a staff room and bathrooms. The removed soil will be stored in nearby fields.

Deidun said the project was unsuitably proposed for an area that yielded between 15 and 20 per cent of the country’s agricultural produce and risked further degrading the agricultural environment.

“In the age of Netflix and a myriad of other streaming services, not to mention that the site directly neighbours an illegally built slum village, I see the nature of this project as one that is destined to fail,” he said.

“And then what? How do we turn back the clock and bring back the land that has been trampled into dust by cars? How do we recoup the soil we continuously lose to erosion?

Soil fertility, light pollution, noise pollution and fuel emissions

“This is not to mention other issues: soil fertility, light pollution in an area that is still able to achieve true dark, noise pollution and fuel emissions.

“We have taken the car with us everywhere and continue to push our road infrastructure even into ODZ. This proposal is objectionable on every level.”

In the span of four days, the proposal attracted over 350 objections on the Planning Authority’s website.

The Marsascala local council has formally objected to the project, with mayor Mario Calleja appealing online for residents to object as well.

Environmental NGO Wirt iż-Żejtun has also objected to the project, warning that granting a permit for development in an ODZ site could set a precedent for others seeking to do the same.

“We understand that this project is inspired by the present situation caused by the spread of COVID-19, however, once this site is commissioned for development it remains so forever,” the NGO said in a Facebook post.

“This development could have been accommodated in more suitable sites which are already commissioned for development and not take up virgin land among historic buildings in an agricultural area.”

The application, as well as plans for the site, can be viewed under permit number PA/08833/20 on eapps.