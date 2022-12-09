Dramatically reducing car use, increasing the percentage of people who exercise, and introducing community policing teams across the island are among the targets of Malta’s sustainable development aims.

A new document released for public consultation on Friday suggests reducing the number of people using cars as opposed to other means of transport by 41% compared to 1990. The aim is to also introduce around 65,000 electric vehicles, including plug-in hybrids by 2030.

The target is to also reduce the percentage of people who never exercise to less than 56%, increase ICT graduates by 10%, and reduce at least 3.1% in the number of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion from the 2019 baseline.

They are among the 42 targets to be achieved by 2030 through a document launched by Environment and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli.

The document presents five strategic goals, including transitioning to a climate-neutral economy, sustainable urban development and the preservation of cultural heritage, ensuring health and well-being, and accelerating the digital transformation of smart mobility and connectivity.

Other targets include the following:

Reduce the proportion of early school leaving (aged 18-24) by at least 2%;

Increase adult participation in training to 57.6% every year;

Civil protection staff complement to increase by 50%;

Increase ICT professionals by 20%;

Reach a minimum target of 2% of total government expenditure on the cultural and creative sectors;

Invest in rainwater harvesting through green and blue infrastructure as well as increasing the water retention capacity of valleys;

Establish a new acute mental health facility.

It comes four years after a preceding document 'Malta’s Sustainable Development Vision for 2050' was published.

The aims of the new document are based on the three pillars of sustainable development - social, economic and environmental, environment ministry director general George Said said.

Sustainable development should be regarded in the long term, however more specific 2030 goals have been outlined in the new document, according to the new model.

Following the public consultation, set to close on February 9, the final strategic document should guide specific policies, reforms, and initiatives.

“We must turn sustainability to a normal part of life and it should be included in government’s work, citizens' lives, NGO initiatives and business operations,” Dalli said during the consultation launch event.

The goals in 'Malta’s sustainable development strategy for 2050' are based on a four-year-old document, highlighting Malta’s “vision” for sustainable development.

Asked about the difference between two documents published four years apart, Dalli said “initially we had a vision on where the country should go in terms of sustainable development with a document published in 2018, this strategy has more concrete measures that will take us to 2050”.

Comments and suggestions on the strategy document can be sent to sustainabledevelopment@gov.mt.