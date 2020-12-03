Gianpula’s parking in Rabat is being turned into a Christmas village to be enjoyed by families from their cars.
The attraction ‘The Magical Illuminated Trail: Drive-Thru Edition’ will incorporate statues of animals, fictional characters, sea creatures and other structures linked to Christmas scenes.
It will be open between Friday and January 10. It is being held in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us