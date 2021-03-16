As the world becomes smarter and smarter, data is fast becoming a key business asset, revolutionizing the way companies operate across many sectors. A company’s ability to compete will increasingly be driven by how well it can leverage this data, apply analytics, and implement strategy accordingly.

Onest, a local innovative company and the result of a strategic collaboration between ANCHOVY and PwC Malta, is aiming to have a meaningful and positive impact on society by helping businesses and Governments make sense of the world around them using data. A team of data specialists works alongside clients and partners to provide a narrow suite of services around data including consumer market research, digital analytics, data visualization, insights, predictive modelling, and training. It focuses on the generation of quick, actionable data intelligence to support clients’ strategic decisions.

Using a combination of quantitative and qualitative research methods tailored to each business’s needs, real insights from real consumers are gathered. These can then be used to track an organisation’s position vs its competitors along with key consumer understandings, such as purchase behaviours, trends, traits, perceptions and the tracking of on-going changes in that industry.

From market assessment and landscape analysis to portfolio evaluation, concept development and white space identification, Onest will give you a fresh viewpoint backed by rigorous data and insight you can trust.

About ANCHOVY.

ANCHOVY. uses data to develop strong creative and digital communication strategies. Its purpose is to provide digital solutions for a more connected world.

ANCHOVY. forms part of the AMIN Worldwide Network

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. PwC is a network of firms in 155 countries with more than 284,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com/mt

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.