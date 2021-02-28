In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the Fiat 132 was a very popular car in Malta, and many were attracted to the distinctive and innovative features of this large family saloon, which took it to the upmarket level. Among the owners was Paul Attard, who used it regularly for many years. After giving him long and sterling service, he decided to sell it to his son Alex, who, on coming of age, had just got his driving licence.

“I had long been dreaming of getting my hands behind the steering wheel of the Fiat,” starts Alex.

“Being very keen on cars and experimenting with them, I soon began to make some changes, including changing the engine from petrol to diesel. I was also part of a group that loved to race cars, so the Fiat, instead of tender loving care, saw a lot of speeding and all that comes with it, and as a result it was damaged and broke down a number of times.”

The Fiat 132 was launched in 1972, replacing the 125 Berlina. Improvements in appearance included a longer wheelbase, while the overall length was substantially increased. Two years later, the model sported a new grille and longer tail lights. In 1977, grey plastic bumpers, lower side rubbing strips, and distinctive clover patterned steel wheels were introduced. Production ended in 1981.

Alex continued to use the 1980, sky blue-coloured Fiat for four years before selling it. Then came a succession of modern cars prior to a period when he started flirting with the thought of getting a classic car.

“I had always been giving more than a fleeting glance when an old timer passed me by on the road. However, initially, I never saw myself as a serious collector of classic vehicles.”

Things took a different turn when one day, five years ago, he was surfing the net and saw a Jaguar XJ 40 for sale in an Attard garage.

