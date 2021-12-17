Two men were grievously injured in Mdina when a van driver crashed into a tree.
The police said the incident happened on Telgħa tas-Saqqajja at around 11am.
A 30-year-old Għaxaq man was behind the wheel of the Fiat Ducato, which crashed into a tree. A 33-year-old Żejtun man was also in the van.
The two were given first aid by a medical team and Civil Protection Department officials.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us