A 73-year-old man was grievously hurt on Monday afternoon after he crashed his car into trees more than two storeys below the road’s level in Girgenti, Siġġiewi.

The victim, who is from Dingli, was driving a Smart when he lost control of the car at around 5.30pm, crashing off the road and down the two-floor height before smashing into trees in a field below.

It took Civil Protection Department expertise to lift the man out of the car and up to the road, where an ambulance was waiting for him.

He was given first aid on-site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he is being treated.

District police have opened an investigation into the crash.