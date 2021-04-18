Updated 1.40pm
A 19-year-old man died and another was grievously injured in an accident in Rabat on Sunday.
The police said the accident happened in Triq tal-Infetti at 11am.
The man who died, who is from Attard, was driving a Volkswagen Bora when he lost control and crashed into a tree and a wall.
With the impact, the car's engine flew to the other side of the road.
His passenger, also 19 from Attard, suffered grievous injuries.
He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to hospital by ambulance. The Civil Protection Department also gave assistance on site.
An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.
Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
