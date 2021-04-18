Updated 1.40pm

A 19-year-old man died and another was grievously injured in an accident in Rabat on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq tal-Infetti at 11am.

The man who died, who is from Attard, was driving a Volkswagen Bora when he lost control and crashed into a tree and a wall.

With the impact, the car's engine flew to the other side of the road.

His passenger, also 19 from Attard, suffered grievous injuries.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to hospital by ambulance. The Civil Protection Department also gave assistance on site.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli