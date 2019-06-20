Updated 1.35pm

Three people were hospitalised after the driver of the car they were in felt ill and lost consciousness, crashing into a pole off the Mrieħel Bypass, according to sources.

Police later confirmed that the car was being driven by a 40-year-old man from Żabbar, whose injuries were described as very serious.

One of the passengers was a 40-year-old from Birkirkara. The other passenger has not yet been identified.