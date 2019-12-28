A motorist who turned aggressive at a police roadblock at Żabbar in the early hours of Saturday morning, was granted bail after pleading not guilty upon his arraignment this afternoon.

Lydon Azzopardi, a 23-year old Senglea resident, was marched to court under arrest hours after the incident that occurred on Marsascala Road, Zabbar at around 1am.

The driver had allegedly turned aggressive upon being stopped, exiting his Toyota vehicle, assaulting a police inspector and refusing to take a breathalyser test.

The man was charged with violently resisting arrest, with having insulted and threatened the inspector as well as an AFM sergeant, slightly injuring the police officer and refusing to obey legitimate orders.

He was further charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €5000, an order to sign the bail book twice a week and to abide by a curfew between 10pm and 6.30am.

Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted. Lawyer Alfred Abela was defence counsel.