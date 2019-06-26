A young man got trapped under his own car in an accident in the Kirkop tunnels on Wednesday evening.

The 18-year-old was driving a VW Golf towards Kirkop when he lost control, the police said.

With the impact, he was hurled out of the car, which crashed into a wall and came to a stop on top of him, the police said.

The man, from Żurrieq, was assisted by rescuers of the Civil Protection Department and given first aid by an ambulance crew before being taken to hospital.

His condition was described as serious.

A 17-year-old passenger was unhurt.