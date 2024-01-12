A driver has been hospitalised after his car was involved in a traffic accident on Regional Road, Msida, on Friday at 6am.

Heavy traffic was reported soon after the accident on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli. 

A police spokesperson said the man, 41, was driving a Mercedes Benz. The other car involved in the accident was a Toyota Hilux driven by a 39-year-old Żabbar man.  

The Mercedes Benz driver was helped out of the car wreck by Civil Protection Department officials, has been hospitalised. His condition is not believed to be critical.  

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.