A driver has been hospitalised after his car was involved in a traffic accident on Regional Road, Msida, on Friday at 6am.

Heavy traffic was reported soon after the accident on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

A police spokesperson said the man, 41, was driving a Mercedes Benz. The other car involved in the accident was a Toyota Hilux driven by a 39-year-old Żabbar man.

The Mercedes Benz driver was helped out of the car wreck by Civil Protection Department officials, has been hospitalised. His condition is not believed to be critical.