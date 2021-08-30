A 41-year-old man suffered grievous injuries on Sunday when he flipped his car in Marsaxlokk.

In a statement on Monday morning, the police said the roadside incident happened on Sunday evening at around 6.30pm.

The police said they were informed of a traffic incident on Triq tax-Xerriek, Marsaxlokk.

Preliminary onsite inquiries showed that a 41-year-old man from Luqa had been driving a Daihatsu Charade, lost control and flipped the vehicle.

A medical team assisted the driver on site before taking him to mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Police said they were still investigating the matter.