A 23-year-old man from Birżebbuġa was charged with the involuntary homicide of Antoine Degabriele on Sunday, after he allegedly hit him with his car and left him on the side of the road in Żejtun two days earlier.

Dean Donovan Frendo was also charged, in front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello, with negligent driving, speeding, failing to stop after a collision, driving without a license and insurance cover, as well as tampering with evidence in the days following the incident.

Inspector Shawn Pawney told the court that police had received reports that a man had been run over in Żejtun on Friday, where they discovered car parts that matched those that might belong to a Mazda Demio on the scene.

Subsequently, Pawney continued, they were tipped off that the car in question may belong to the accused.

After obtaining a search warrant, a search of the vehicle revealed that the debris found on the scene of the incident matched the car linked to the accused, he said.

Following this, Frendo was questioned by the police and charges were formally brought against him.

Frendo’s parents, visibly restraining emotion, sat behind him solemnly in the courtroom as he plead not guilty to the charges.

Representing the accused, lawyer Franco Debono said that, in light of the knowledge that civilian witnesses are yet to testify, the defence would not be making a request for bail but appealed to the court for all witnesses to be heard at the next session to expedite the possibility for bail.

Inspectors Shaun Pawney and Roger Spiteri led the prosecution. Lawyer Francesca Zarb also appeared for Frendo.

Degabriele was discovered on the pavement of Triq President Anton Buttigieg on Friday morning with police encouraging the driver to come forward as a manhunt ensued.

Frendo was apprehended less than 24 hours later.

The loss of Degabriele rocked the Żejtun and Marsaxlokk community, where he was known as a cheerful and friendly face in the catering industry for many years.

Friends and colleagues laid flowers and held a silent memorial on the site where he was found on Saturday. His nephew revealed that Degabriele did not drive a car due to fear.