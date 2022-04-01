A man and a woman were rushed to Mater Dei following a car crash in Triq in-Naxxar, Għargħur.
The police said in a statement it was alerted about the crash at around 6am.
A 23-year-old Nigerian national, who lives in Swieqi, was driving a Mercedes C220, while a 28-year-old Iklin woman was driving a Mercedes Benz SLK250.
The man, together with a 24-year-old woman from Naxxar, who was a passenger in his car, were rushed to hospital.
The woman was seriously injured.
The man's condition is as yet unknown. Police and magisterial inquiries are ongoing.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us