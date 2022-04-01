A man and a woman were rushed to Mater Dei following a car crash in Triq in-Naxxar, Għargħur.

The police said in a statement it was alerted about the crash at around 6am.

A 23-year-old Nigerian national, who lives in Swieqi, was driving a Mercedes C220, while a 28-year-old Iklin woman was driving a Mercedes Benz SLK250.

The man, together with a 24-year-old woman from Naxxar, who was a passenger in his car, were rushed to hospital.

The woman was seriously injured.

The man's condition is as yet unknown. Police and magisterial inquiries are ongoing.