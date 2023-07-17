A driver who allegedly tried to ram a pedestrian following an argument that started off at a Gżira social club has been remanded in custody.

Darren Grech, a 34-year-old self-employed Gżira resident was arrested following the violent episode on Saturday night when police were alerted to a “lot of shouting and noise” at Triq ix-Xatt.

Court was told on Monday that once the officers arrived on site, they found a pool of blood in front of a seafront restaurant.

They were told that the driver of a black vehicle had allegedly got into an argument with two Libyan men on the pavement.

One of the men rushed into the outdoor area of the restaurant to try to hide under the furniture, however, the driver - Grech - allegedly attempted to injure him.

Earlier on Grech had allegedly been involved in a frontal clash with one of the men at a social club (każin). But instead of stopping there, the argument escalated to the point that the alleged victims ended up suffering grievous injuries, prosecuting Inspector Eman Hayman told the court on Monday.

This was no incident in the heat of the moment, argued the prosecutor, stressing that a car “is a weapon”.

Grech was charged with grievously injuring the two alleged victims and driving in a reckless, dangerous and negligent manner.

He pleaded not guilty.

Legal aid lawyer Sue Mercieca pointed out that the accused was “no troublemaker” but had apparently gotten caught up between the two Libyan men who were fighting between themselves.

The court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, turned down the request for bail since the main witnesses were still to testify and also in view of the serious nature of the charges.

The court urged the prosecution to summon these witnesses at the first opportunity.