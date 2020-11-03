A driver who was allegedly caught with some 29 sachets of suspected cocaine inside his car when stopped by police at Marsascala on Sunday, was released on bail on Tuesday.

Kenneth Pace, 31, was driving along St Anthony Street at his hometown, at around 11:30pm, when he stopped by police.

It turned out that the man’s driving licence had been revoked. A search of his vehicle further yielded several transparent sachets filled with a white powder, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

Pace was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine under circumstances denoting that the drug was not for his own personal use.

He was also accused of driving without a licence and insurance cover, as well as relapsing.

He pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo upheld a request for bail against a deposit of €1,000, a personal guarantee of €20,000, an order to sign the bail book three times weekly and to abide by a curfew between 8pm and 7am.

The accused was also placed under a supervision order pending proceedings.

Inspector Melvin Zammit prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono, Amadeus Cachia and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel