A driver who allegedly assaulted duty policemen during a road check two days ago, was denied bail after pleading not guilty during his arraignment on Tuesday.

Terence Grixti, a 34-year-old father, landed in hot water after he was stopped at the wheel of his Alfa Romeo on Sunday evening at Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, St Julian’s, by two duty officers.

An argument broke out when the officers noted that the man was driving without a licence and without insurance cover.

As the situation escalated, the two officers were slightly injured.

The driver was arrested and taken to court on Tuesday to face charges of assaulting and threatening the sergeant and constable involved in the incident, as well as slightly injuring the two.

The man was further charged with driving without a licence and insurance, refusing to obey legitimate police orders and with being a relapser.

“This man has been involved in several similar episodes before,” explained prosecuting Inspector Joseph Xerri when making objections to a request for bail put forward by defence lawyer Noel Bianco.

The same driver had apparently been involved in a traffic accident in Paola on September 2 and had promised the other party that he would settle the matter but had not made any further contact since, the prosecution explained further.

The man’s lawyer, however, countered that his client had been unable to renew his driving licence owing to a number of points under the current system.

Besides, he was a family man and immediately apologised to the officers after the incident, Dr Bianco went on.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri, in view of the circumstances of the case, the nature of the charges and the accused’s criminal record, denied bail, “at least at this stage”, since the court doubted whether the man would abide by the conditions if granted bail.

The court also appointed a medical forensic expert to examine the accused later in view of allegations by the latter when releasing his statement claiming to have been manhandled by the officers involved in the incident.