A driver involved in a physical altercation with a police officer in Mellieħa on Sunday afternoon was granted bail after pleading not guilty upon his arraignment on Monday.

Jurgen Schembri, a 28-year old maintenance worker from Pieta’, was escorted to court within 24 hours of the incident that landed him under arrest.

He pleaded not guilty to slightly injuring the policeman, violently resisting arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and disobeying legitimate orders.

He was further charged with unlawful possession of cocaine.

The incident was allegedly sparked by the fact that the accused “panicked” when stopped by the officer, his lawyer Franco Debono said when making submissions on bail, while pointing out further that the man had a clean criminal record.

Prosecuting inspector Saviour Baldacchino argued that although slight, the injuries had been inflicted upon a police officer.

After due consideration, the court presided over by magistrate Doreen Clarke upheld the request for bail against a €500 deposit, a personal guarantee of €3,000 and an order to sign the bail book once weekly.

Lawyers Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb are also defence counsel.