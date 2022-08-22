On a hot weekday afternoon, with the temperature outside reaching 32 degrees Celsius, we decided to go on a road trip to relish and appreciate some of Malta’s scenic drives and iconic locations, in the Southern and Northern parts of the country. Choosing the right vehicle for such a recreational ride might look easy but this time round, we wanted to spoil ourselves and opted for an extraordinary car that is capable to deliver standout performance.

Moreover, we wanted a magnificent and dynamic electrical crossover, that conveys pure-electric and zero-emission driving. We were looking for a sporty, fun and top range model that enjoys a balance of excitement and comfort. Choosing a car that satisfies these requests was rather simple. We handpicked the new all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Ford’s handsome and sporty all-electric luxury SUV is an exciting blend of past, present and future therefore we chose to sightsee representative and historical locations that form part of the engaging and eventful story of Malta. We commenced our road trip from Senglea; the city, which is noted for its superb harbour, views across to Valletta from Safe Haven Gardens at Senglea Point.

The latter is considered to be one of those lovely spots in Malta and it was our starting point to our interesting road trip. As we walked to the car, we enjoyed the panoramic views of Valletta. Before we got into the car, we could notice that one of the innovative new features in the Mustang Mach-E are the electronically latched doors, called E-Latch. Its streamlined appearance can be deceiving, until you approach. Then, when the electric car recognizes you, it will present an illuminated button then one simple touch opens the door. It knows when you leave, too, and locks itself.

As we drove through the scenic promenade of Xatt il-Forn in Vittoriosa, I couldn’t not helping myself noting straightway, that the Mustang Mach-E is electrically powerful, quiet, quick, roomy and fun to drive. Manoeuvering around the cradle of Maltese history, the three cities, proved to be a magnificent and superb driving experience.

Shortly after hitting the trail to Rabat, we were overwhelmed by another imposing feature of the new Mustang Mach-E: the all-wheel drive. Indisputably, this system brings a nice boost in performance with significantly more power and torque to the car. It has the capability to send the engine's power to all four tires all of the time.

The Mustang Mach-E is a practical electric SUV with a maximum plug-in driving range of 400 kilometres. This figure is considered to be very good regardless of which version you go for when choosing to buy a Mustang Mach-E, along with the necessary rapid-charging capability to make long-distance trips feasible.

Driving towards Rabat steering the Mustang Mach-E was truly an exceptional and pleasurable experience. It’s even a much more exciting and exhilarating escapade when using the highly rate integrated system of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The modern infotainment systems allow you to mirror your smartphone on your vehicle’s entertainment system as Ford puts you quickly and easily in touch with your world through smartphone apps, an in-vehicle touchscreen and voice-activated technology.

Using the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, we were capable to arrive to our next destinations, with the first one being the suburb of Malta's old capital city, was at the small church dedicated to St Publius, and that according to tradition; St Paul resided during his stay in Malta. A few metres away from this 1960s church, at Ħal-Bajjada, we find the largest and most impressive of all the underground Roman cemeteries in Malta, St Paul’s Catacombs. Parking the Mustang Mach-E in front of this historical complex, in St Agatha Street, was like converting your noiseless and sleek electric car, during a short but superb drive.

Our next location was the outskirts of Rabat, to sightsee the old Tas-Salib church - built in 1550 it has been closed for many years. As we continued on this picturesque road trip, we applied Ford’s Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, whilst making ourselves more comfortable and enjoying the beautiful environment leading to Binġemma to explore the little chapel dedicated to Our Lady of Hodegitria.

Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control is one of the most popular features incorporated within the Mustang Mach-E that combines Speed Sign Recognition with Adaptive Cruise Control to adjust the cruise set speed to the speed limit detected by the speed sign recognition system.

Indeed, driving the new Mustang Mach-E was a superb experience. This unusual road trip has truly allowed us to discover the impressive three cities, and to appreciate the inside beauty of Rabat, and enjoying unique and stunning 360-degree country views. What made all this trip magical and memorable was the incomparable enthusiasm we felt while being behind the wheel of Ford Mustang Mach-E. From the sleek styling on the outside to the comfort, convenience and practicality on the inside, this car ticks a lot of boxes for busy drivers with lively family lifestyles or hectic outdoorsy hobbies.

Author: Christian Micallef – PR Consultant at MPS LTD