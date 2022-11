A driver has been injured in a traffic accident after he appeared to lose control of his car, which smashed into a tree in St Julian's, police said.

The 35-year-old man is being treated in Mater Dei hospital for serious injuries.

Police said the incident happened at around 6.15am on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassali in the locality.

The man, from Xgħajra, was driving a Ford Fiesta.

Police are investigating.