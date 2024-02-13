A 34-year-old driver on Tuesday morning was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital following a three-vehicle crash in St Julian’s.

The police said the crash was reported at around 4.00am on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

The driver- a 34-year-old man from Żebbuġ- was driving a Suzuki SX4.

The other vehicles involved in the accident included a Toyota C-HR, driven by a 27-year-old man from Mosta, and a Iveco Magirus truck driven by a 62-year-old man from Luqa.

According to a police statement, the 34-year-old driver was given first aid and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. The other two drivers were not injured.

Police are investigating the accident.