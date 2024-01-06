A man got himself into trouble twice over this week when he told a LESA officer who stopped him for a traffic infringement not to call the police because he had things in his car that he shouldn't have.

Tristan Carter was stopped by a community officer for a minor traffic infringement - switching lanes without using his indicator.

But while he was being asked for his details and driving licence, he told the officer not to call the police because he had things in his car.

He grew increasingly panicky so the warden immediately called the police, who found an undisclosed amount of cocaine and cannabis in his car that looked as if they were prepared for trafficking.

Details of the unconventional drug bust - the first of 2024 - emerged during the arraignment on Friday of the 25-year-old Fgura resident before Magistrate Joseph Gatt.

Police Inspectors Nico Zarb and Jonathon Pace told the court that Carter was uneasy and pleaded with the LESA community officer not to involve the police when he was stopped on Tuesday evening.

During a search, the police found cocaine and cannabis in circumstances denoting they were not for his personal use.

A subsequent search at his grandmother's residence, where he lives, the police found €8,000 in cash as well as a concoction of other illegal substances that included MDMA, more cocaine and LSD.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him, including drug trafficking. He did not request to be released on bail so he was remanded in custody.

Magistrate Gatt also ordered that all his assets be frozen.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Frank Tabone and Jacob Magri were defence counsel.