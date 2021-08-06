A driver test station to assist people with a disability has been set up at the Ċentru Sonia Tanti Taqsima Ħajja Indipendenti in Ħal Far.

The station, in which €29,000 have been invested, should reach around 150 people a year.

It will be used by occupational therapists, who will make specialised assessment tests for reports to be issued to those taking the tests about how their car should be equipped with precise calculations.

The service is being complemented by driving lessons on a modified vehicle and guidance on what one should do to modify his car.

Exemptions or subsidies on the registration of modified vehicles as well as on road licences will also be issued.

Inclusion minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said during a visit to the station that this will be instrumental in helping people lead a more independent life.