Updated 6.15pm

Hour-long traffic jams hit central areas, especially Qormi, St Venera and Ħamrun as a section of the Mrieħel bypass was close for asphalting.

On Tuesday afternoon, Infrastructure Malta uploaded a Facebook post to say that part of northbound carriageway of Mriehel bypass from Qormi roundabout will be closed for final asphalt laying.

They advised drivers to find alternative routes through Triq In-Negozju, l-Imrieħel or Triq il-Mitħna, Qormi.

Despite the warning, the area has been choc-a-bloc with traffic since mid-afternoon as those heading to Mrieħel from Qormi found themselves stuck behind the redirected cars.

Many expressed incredulity that roadworks were being carried out in the run-up to Christmas close to the traditional rush hour.

One commuter spent an hour and a half travelling from Fgura to Birkirkara as the already slow-moving congestion was only worsened by the closure.

"It took my mum an hour and a half to go from St Julians to St Venera. Unbelievable, they could have done the tarmac during the night," one frustrated driver said on Facebook.

The long tailbacks impacted traffic flows further south on the island, too: by 5pm, the bright red glow of vehicles' brake lights filled the Marsa junction's many lanes, clogging up Malta's busiest thoroughfare. But by 6pm, the traffic chaos appeared to have subsided.

And as up-to-speed motorists sought alternative routes, those secondary roads quickly filled up with traffic, too. Commuters reported significant delays on Luqa's Triq il-Marsa and Mdina Road, Qormi.

The Mrieħel bypass stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Photo: Daniel Ellul.

“I have just received the following messages,” PN spokesman Adrian Delia said on Facebook. ‘’’Marsa towards St Venera tunnels direction Mrieħel blocked all the way,’ ‘Mrieħel bypass towards Attard closed too,’ ‘Planning zero !!!’‘’

“I thought you had just announced that the Central Link has been opened!” the former PN leader said.