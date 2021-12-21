The Assocjazzjoni Sport Muturi and Karozzi (ASMK) was forced to postpone this year’s Demolition Derby following a protest from a group of drivers after one of the participants was ruled out of the race as he failed to pass the Scrutineering test, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Demolition Derby is one of the most popular events organised by ASMK where drivers are aboard their cars for one final trip before they head to the scrapyard.

Participating cars were split by the drivers into one of two teams, the Black and the Green.

For this year’s race, a total of 38 participants registered to take part in the event but only 34 cars underwent the scrutineering test.

