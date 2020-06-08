On Monday the UĦM Voice of the Workers ordered its members to refuse to drive buses when the temperature aboard soared over 30 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures higher than 39 degrees have been recorded on buses that have had to switch off their air-conditioning system to help curb the COVID-19 spread, the union is claiming.

It said it has been flagging the "unbearable heat" aboard buses for the past three weeks.

High temperaturs put at risk the health and safety of bus drivers and passengers, it said in a statement on Monday. It has been proven that long-term exposure to high temperatures led to several health problems, it added.

The permanent opening of hatches in buses to allow for ventilation had barely impacted the high temperatures on buses, the union said.

Over the past weeks several precautions have been taken when it comes to public transport, considering that route buses are the only means of commuting for some people.

In March the Malta Public Transport had said buses were being fumigated during the night.

Then in May Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said passengers have to wear masks on buses.