Bentley’s Continental GT is hardly a car for the masses.

But to some, that isn’t enough, which is why this Crewe-based luxury manufacturer has recently started reinvigorating its more exclusive sub-brand for those wanting to take personalisation that bit further.

Known as Mulliner, it’s split into three divisions. The first, Mulliner Curated, is where the firm has come up with a series of exclusive designs that are pre-configured. Second is Mulliner Bespoke, whereby customers are able to configure their own cars from scratch essentially, with near endless choice when it comes to colours and interior personalisation.

This arm of the firm has grown dramatically in recent years, with more than 750 ‘bespoke’ cars made in 2023 so far alone. In days gone by, customers would likely have visited Bentley’s Crewe factory to go through things, but these days the Mulliner team often fly out to wherever their customers are, be it their Miami office or Monaco yacht.

The third part of Mulliner is Coachbuilt, where it builds unique, limited-run cars. It does both ‘modern’ cars based on its Continental GT, as well as ‘classic’ continuation models, which are in essence brand-new versions of old cars.

