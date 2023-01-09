Are you ready to take your business to the next level? It’s time to rethink how to deal with change and transform your business strategy.

Join us for the first edition of the Deloitte Annual Forum where we will connect and share exclusive insights into key topics to inspire and empower you to think boldly and move confidently towards unlocking real value for your business.

This year’s forum will focus on key areas that are central to driving change and transformation.

Regardless of the level of maturity of any business, the one constant which all business leaders are tasked to deal with is change.

Change is not unique to a business but the context in which that business responds to those changes is.

The Deloitte Annual Forum, to be held on January 19 at Radisson Blu Resort, Golden Sands, will provide a unique opportunity for business leaders to come together under one roof to discuss those challenges, drivers of change and what transformation looks like.The Deloitte Annual Forum will also provide the opportunity for us to listen to experts from the Deloitte Network who have tackled these challenges overseas, and to understand what has worked and what experiences have been realised.

If you believe that The Deloitte Annual Forum and the discussion around change is relevant to your business, register your interest on www.deloitte.com/mt/forum.

Panellist: Andy Gatesy

Chairman and CEO of the Toly Group of Companies

Toly, a world leader in packaging for the Beauty Industry, supplies 23 of the top 30 beauty brands around the world as well as many of the new emerging Indie Brands.

Today Toly, operates globally with manufacturing plants in China, Korea, and Malta, as well as sales offices in fashion capitals across the world from the US, across Europe and Asia.

Andy Gatesy, Chairman and CEO of the Toly Group of Companies.

Andy Gatesy has been running Toly for more than 30 years and, over this period, Toly has gone from around €6 million in sales to a turnover of approximately €100 million.

In the past, Toly was an engineering company, building moulds and converting plastics, but in 1991, after the death of one of the founders, Gatesy initiated a drive for change and business transformation. Toly evolved to become a packaging supplier to world leading brands. Yes, Toly still built moulds and converted plastics, but they were able to create luxury packs using their technologies.

Five years ago, Toly, yet again, changed and transformed their business model and became a solutions provider to the Beauty Industry.

Looking forward, Toly is once again at the forefront of change and transformation of its business model.

“What I would like is that Toly becomes the UBER of the beauty industry, disrupting the market and connecting the world’s leading and most innovative brands to manufacturing and service providers through our platform. This is very different from being purely an industrial player which is followed by most of our competitors.

So, you can see that Toly continue to evolve and transform their business each and every year, in line with the changing world and, oh boy…. this world changes faster and faster.”

The world goes from one crisis to another and the issues facing our world today are more serious than we have seen for a long time. So, 2023 and beyond will likely be challenging.

Many companies will struggle to survive and most who make it through will have some battle scars. Yet some companies will thrive, and some companies will find golden opportunities despite economic instability.

The question is: what is the difference between the companies that fail and those that thrive?

“For me it all begins with strategy. The ability to ideate, pivot, drive change and execute strategy in a way our competitors cannot match, which is why I like your theme around: Driving change and transformation.”