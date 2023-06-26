Driving instructors want the government to give them safe areas dedicated to the training of beginner drivers.

Speaking to Times of Malta, the Malta Driving Instructor Association said this was just one of a myriad of requests that instructors have been pleading with Transport Malta to address for years, to no avail.

Those requests range from adequate toilet facilities at testing centres and better road markings to more driving examiners and tackling the huge testing backlog.

But one of the biggest issues is the lack of safe training spaces for beginner drivers.

Despite Transport Malta having no obligation to provide such spaces, the lack of them makes it challenging for instructors to train candidates effectively and produce safe drivers, the association said.

“How are driving instructors expected to come up with such a space to train candidates and in turn have safe drivers on our roads especially now that the government has virtually taken all open areas to develop them into projects?” a spokesperson for the association said.

“Other entities that are related to sports have been provided with such areas, so why is driving tuition not being given its importance especially with all the accidents that keep occurring on a daily basis? How can the government publicly state that safety on the roads is a number one concern when it does not want to invest anything into preparing drivers to be safe?”

Another issue that has persisted for “over a decade” is inadequate signs and road markings, the association says.

This is particularly the case in the vicinity of the test centre and on roads frequently used for driving tests.

In a reply to questions, a Transport Malta spokesperson said the authority has made significant efforts over the past few months to identify suitable areas for instructors to use.

“In the interim, TM has permitted instructors to utilise the space allocated for practical

examinations, especially for heavy vehicles, during periods when no tests are being conducted,” he said.

The association also complained of inadequate toilet facilities and waiting rooms at the testing centre in Floriana.

“The current waiting room measures a mere three by two metres, accommodating up to 12 instructors and 12 candidates. It lacks a working light and has a broken air conditioning system,” the association said.

In response, Transport Malta said the toilet facilities have been often vandalised but plans are underway to provide permanent facilities.

Complaints of a test backlog

The association also spoke of a theory test backlog, a long waiting time for practical driving tests, a shortage of driving examiners and a lack of director at the driving test centre.

But Transport Malta denied there is a theory test backlog.

“Backlog in theory tests only exists when booking online due to numerous candidates booking multiple theory tests simultaneously. The theory test centre (run by third parties on TM’s behalf) regularly cleans data to remove such multiple bookings. There are no problems or backlogs with walk-ins,” it said.

“In relation to practical tests, there is a backlog due to lack of examiners. TM has conducted and finalised the recruitment process a number of weeks ago, and three new examiners have just joined the current team.”

The association also said candidates frequently receive incorrect information from Transport Malta’s call centre, “like being informed that their driving school is responsible for providing test dates when it is not the case”.

Transport Malta did not deny this problem, saying it is “actively engaged in discussions with the helpdesk to minimise the dissemination of incorrect information to the candidates”.

Another of the association’s complaints was that driving examiners are not being given the necessary periodical training and this causes inconsistency in the way they assess candidates.

Transport Malta defended its training regime, saying that over the past year it had brought over an Italian training firm to provide two weeks of intensive training for examiners.

“An audit and additional training are currently in the pipeline, and we are awaiting the final details of this exercise,” the spokesperson said.