Driving instructors have been ordered to have no more than one student in their vehicles at any given time and to disinfect seats, steering wheels and dashboards after each lesson. Instructors must also cover car seats in leather or Rexine, to ensure droplets remain on the seat’s surface, and keep car windows at least partially open at all times. The revised measures were ordered by Transport Malta to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and have been ordered following discussions with health authorities and the Driving Schools Association. Driving tests remain suspended until further notice. Tests had first been suspended last week, with that pause now extended.

