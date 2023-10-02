A high-ranking Transport Malta official who flagged dozens of driving test candidates for preferential treatment was tasked by Transport Malta with helping the police in their investigation into the scandal.

Pierre Montebello, the top dog within Transport Malta’s Land Transport directorate, systematically bombarded his subordinate Clint Mansueto with the names of candidates who should be “helped” during the licensing process.

Some of these candidates, Montebello emphasised in WhatsApp chats, were referred to him from “the very, very top”.

Mansueto and two low-level clerks were charged with trading in influence and corruption in connection with the licensing racket last year. All three contest the charges.

Despite the police having a cache of WhatsApp chats showing Montebello passed on the names of candidates who should be “helped” to Mansueto, prosecutors declared in court proceedings last year that he was not under investigation.

The Transport Malta official even acted as a prosecution witness, testifying about the authority’s licensing procedures during the court proceedings.

The police did not respond to a request for comment.

WhatsApp chats obtained by Times of Malta show Montebello regularly flagged to Mansueto candidates who should be given a helping hand.

At times, Montebello would simply send Mansueto a photo of the candidate’s learner’s permit, which contains the person’s test time and date, accompanied by the words: “Take care of him please”.

Apart from “taking care” of candidates sitting for their practical tests, Montebello would also flag candidates due to sit for the theory tests.

“[Details of candidate redacted]

“[Details of candidate redacted]”

“Both of these have their theory test. These came thru deputy chair…take care of them pls,” Montebello wrote in a February 2021 message.

One of the persons flagged for help was Montebello’s own son.

“...btw my son is going to apply on Thursday…take care of him please! He says he is done with his lessons…thx”, Montebello said in a November 2020 chat.

“In my hands!!!!” came Mansueto’s reply moments later.

An hour later, Montebello suggested the preferred test date and time for his son.

The day before the scheduled test, Montebello sent Mansueto a reminder.

“Don’t forget pls. My son, tomorrow at 14:00 :)”

That same month, Montebello told his subordinate to “take care” of a motorcycle test candidate.

“He already failed twice…take care of him pls…good night,” Montebello said.

A minute later, Mansueto assured him that he would “do my best”.

The following month, Montebello gave him the details of yet another candidate.

“Looks like she’s scheduled for tomorrow. In your hands pls. Thx.”

Mansueto’s reply came in a minute later: “Yes… she’s marked…pray to ta pinu”.

'System getting out of hand'

Times of Malta reported on Sunday how Mansueto warned Montebello that the system of favouritism was getting out of hand.

Montebello even appeared to give Mansueto some advice about how to deal with the deluge of candidates’ names.

“It would be better if you keep a notebook just for this. (If you don’t already have one) :)”, Montebello told Mansueto in a message, after providing him with the name of yet another candidate who should be “taken care of”.

Mansueto sent his superior a photo of a red diary. Some 200 names were reportedly found in the diary when police investigators descended on his Transport Malta office in October 2021.

In comments to Times of Malta, Montebello confirmed he “personally worked with the police” for months, prior to anyone even being charged.

Montebello was appointed by Transport Malta in March 2021 as the official liaison with the police during their probe into the racket.